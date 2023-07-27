Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $73.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.99. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.56 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James cut Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $178.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

