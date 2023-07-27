Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 599 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,414.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $505.84 and a one year high of $1,428.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,287.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $998.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.17 by ($1.08). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 66.92% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 150.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

