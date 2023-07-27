Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $693,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 1.4 %

PKG opened at $150.55 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $154.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.95 and its 200 day moving average is $134.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.37%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

