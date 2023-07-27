Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $453,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,407.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $453,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,407.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $303.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.36. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.19 and a fifty-two week high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $609.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

