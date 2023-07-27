Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 39,597 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,261,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,597 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $33,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 20.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $182,537.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,026.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $111,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,380.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,620 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $182,537.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,026.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,380 shares of company stock valued at $496,590. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $33.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

