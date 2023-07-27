Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,460 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 13,823.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Whirlpool by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,583,000 after acquiring an additional 377,554 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $1,497,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $32,303,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $143.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.55 and its 200 day moving average is $141.17. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $178.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Insider Activity

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.