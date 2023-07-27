Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,828 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

CCOI opened at $60.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 275.32 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average of $64.93. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 1,700.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In other news, Director Steven D. Brooks sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $273,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $649,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Brooks sold 4,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $273,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,901,907. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

