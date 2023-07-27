Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 76,280 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,280 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $33,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT opened at $79.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.37 and a 12-month high of $82.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average of $79.52.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2478 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

