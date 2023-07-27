Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,967 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $33,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPBI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

PPBI stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $37.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $242.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $263,769.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,912.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $29,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $263,769.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,912.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

