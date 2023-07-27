Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,166 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $114.26 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.71 and a twelve month high of $148.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3,808.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10,800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

