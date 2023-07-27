Citigroup Boosts Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $40.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.18.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $33.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70. Flywire has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $34.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.69 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 19,065 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $565,658.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,875 shares in the company, valued at $7,947,851.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Flywire news, major shareholder Enrique T. Salem sold 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $84,103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,795,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,551,899.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 19,065 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $565,658.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,947,851.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,531,266 shares of company stock worth $135,688,918 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Flywire by 457.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.