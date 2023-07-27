Raymond James Trims APA (NASDAQ:APA) Target Price to $51.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on APA from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group began coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on APA from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.12.

APA stock opened at $39.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96. APA has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 3.49.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that APA will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of APA by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

