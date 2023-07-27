Citigroup Boosts Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $30.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.73.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

BLMN opened at $27.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $28.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 46,709 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,789,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,193,000 after purchasing an additional 173,341 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 102,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 90,645 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.