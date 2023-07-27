Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 44.98, a quick ratio of 44.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $19.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 204.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 128.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.