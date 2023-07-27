BioNTech’s (BNTX) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $119.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BioNTech from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.53.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $105.51 on Monday. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $188.99. The company has a current ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.19.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BioNTech will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

