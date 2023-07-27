HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Biomea Fusion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

BMEA stock opened at $19.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $683.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of -1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $43.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.18). Research analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biomea Fusion news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $2,535,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,780,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.