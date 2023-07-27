Arcosa (ACA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.56. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arcosa to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arcosa Price Performance

Arcosa stock opened at $76.31 on Thursday. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average is $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $162,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $162,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,961 shares of company stock worth $1,088,312. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcosa

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

Featured Stories

