Regions Financial’s (RF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of RF opened at $20.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Regions Financial by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

