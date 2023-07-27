DA Davidson Increases BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Price Target to $91.00

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.93% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancFirst’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BancFirst in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BancFirst from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

BancFirst Stock Performance

NASDAQ BANF opened at $102.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.49. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $68.44 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. BancFirst had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 38.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BancFirst news, Director Robin Noel Roberson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joe Goyne acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.50 per share, with a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Noel Roberson sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $471,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 0.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in BancFirst by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in BancFirst by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BancFirst by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

