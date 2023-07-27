DA Davidson Increases BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Price Target to $91.00

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.93% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancFirst’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BancFirst in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BancFirst from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday.
NASDAQ BANF opened at $102.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.49. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $68.44 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
In other BancFirst news, Director Robin Noel Roberson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joe Goyne acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.50 per share, with a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Noel Roberson sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $471,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 0.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in BancFirst by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in BancFirst by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BancFirst by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
