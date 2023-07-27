iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 19,515 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 253,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after buying an additional 29,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $53.45 on Thursday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $54.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.18.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

