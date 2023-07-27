British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Motco raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI stock opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.55. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

British American Tobacco Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,500 ($44.88) to GBX 3,300 ($42.31) in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.