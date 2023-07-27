Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 466 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,318,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,746,000 after purchasing an additional 41,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kroger by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,573,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,941,000 after buying an additional 90,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kroger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,355,000 after purchasing an additional 535,244 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Kroger by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,114 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

KR stock opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.79.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

