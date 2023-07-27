Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $358,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 32,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 108,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $76.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $78.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

