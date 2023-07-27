Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,220,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,273,000 after buying an additional 257,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,984,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,491 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,718.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,818,000 after purchasing an additional 193,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

VCR stock opened at $288.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $213.73 and a 1-year high of $297.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.