Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 29.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

Shares of BX opened at $104.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 198.79%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.