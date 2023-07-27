Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 29.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of BX opened at $104.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 198.79%.
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
