Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Corteva by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 148,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after buying an additional 47,096 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,186,000,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.28.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.65.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

