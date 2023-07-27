Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,198 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EFA opened at $74.08 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day moving average of $71.58.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

