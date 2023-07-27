Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 14,235 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after purchasing an additional 760,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

About Healthpeak Properties

Shares of PEAK opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality healthcare real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health.

