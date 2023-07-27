Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,218,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTRA opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.28. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.47.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTRA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.87.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

