Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV opened at $97.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 137.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.97 and a 200-day moving average of $77.95. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $99.66.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.