Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,468 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,022,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,127,000 after buying an additional 1,020,301 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 649,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,419,000 after buying an additional 468,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,091,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $95.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

