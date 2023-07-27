Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $27,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $183.30 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.11.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

