Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $612,000 Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 50.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $40,544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,707,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,389,000 after buying an additional 991,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,559,000 after acquiring an additional 791,501 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arconic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARNC shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Arconic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $30.68.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic Profile

(Free Report)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.