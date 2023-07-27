Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $489,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,363,000 after purchasing an additional 58,340 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 36.9% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $95.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.91. The company has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.