Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 174,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 177,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,043,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $730,631,000 after buying an additional 169,718 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 36,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 533,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,288,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $130.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

