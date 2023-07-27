Cwm LLC Has $380,000 Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after acquiring an additional 154,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,535,000 after acquiring an additional 139,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100,052 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 170,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,234,000 after acquiring an additional 82,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,367,000 after buying an additional 56,857 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $512.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $491.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $287.82 and a fifty-two week high of $533.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

