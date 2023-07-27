Cwm LLC Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,428,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,984,000 after purchasing an additional 837,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,398,000 after purchasing an additional 50,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,278,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,433,000 after purchasing an additional 591,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $110.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.81 and its 200-day moving average is $100.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.04. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.71.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

