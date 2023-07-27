Cwm LLC Buys 14,080 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 13,538.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EJAN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,053.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $361,000.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EJAN opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $28.23. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.