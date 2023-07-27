Cwm LLC Takes $426,000 Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Cwm LLC owned 0.22% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

FAAR stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2293 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

