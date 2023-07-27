Cwm LLC Has $407,000 Position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 242.3% in the 4th quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 3,005 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 958.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,176 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HNDL stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Announces Dividend

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.1198 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th.

(Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

