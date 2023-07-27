Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target Raised to $177.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $176.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHRD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $247.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $172.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Chord Energy stock opened at $154.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chord Energy has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $164.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.12 and its 200 day moving average is $142.05.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $896.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 19.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $421,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 235,098 shares in the company, valued at $33,045,374.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $1,161,657.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,605,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $421,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 235,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,045,374.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,259 shares of company stock worth $2,472,298. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 169.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 33,693.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 34.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the second quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 40.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chord Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.