Piper Sandler Raises Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Price Target to $34.00

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.95% from the stock’s current price.

Bank7 Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $27.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.55. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.70 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 24.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bank7

Institutional Trading of Bank7

In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $32,384.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,746,331. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $32,384.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,746,331. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 4,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $97,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,649,271. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,649 shares of company stock worth $176,170 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after buying an additional 94,042 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 1.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 38.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 136,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank7

(Get Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Further Reading

