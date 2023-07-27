Piper Sandler Raises Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Price Target to $34.00

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.95% from the stock’s current price.
Bank7 Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $27.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.55. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47.
Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.70 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 24.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after buying an additional 94,042 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 1.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 38.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 136,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
