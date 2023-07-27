HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

BioCardia Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of BCDA stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. BioCardia has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 274.26% and a negative net margin of 891.08%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioCardia will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCDA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BioCardia during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BioCardia by 57.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 238,554 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia in the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

