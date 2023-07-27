UBS Group Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $335.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $346.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.35.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $265.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.83. Biogen has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.17.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

