BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) PT Raised to $82.00 at Piper Sandler

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 19.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BancFirst Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $102.17 on Monday. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $68.44 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.33 and a 200 day moving average of $86.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. BancFirst had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Noel Roberson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $471,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin Noel Roberson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Goyne purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.50 per share, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 273.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 13.7% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 37,115 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

