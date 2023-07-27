BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) PT Raised to $82.00 at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2023

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANFGet Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 19.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BancFirst Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $102.17 on Monday. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $68.44 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.33 and a 200 day moving average of $86.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.06.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANFGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. BancFirst had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

In other news, Director Robin Noel Roberson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $471,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin Noel Roberson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Goyne purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.50 per share, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 273.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 13.7% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 37,115 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.