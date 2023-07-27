Stephens Increases Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target to $22.00

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stephens from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMTB. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.
AMTB stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $684.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.
