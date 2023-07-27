Stephens Increases Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target to $22.00

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stephens from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMTB. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

AMTB stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $684.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 153.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 25,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after buying an additional 41,226 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

