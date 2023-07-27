American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) PT Raised to $79.00 at Loop Capital

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $64.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMWD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on American Woodmark from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Sidoti cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of American Woodmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $76.73 on Monday. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.86. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,812 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,244,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,813,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in American Woodmark by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,089,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,736,000 after acquiring an additional 50,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 10.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 922,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,013,000 after purchasing an additional 83,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.