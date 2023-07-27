Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $109.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASND. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $186.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.27.

Shares of ASND opened at $86.67 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $134.52. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day moving average of $98.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.84) by $0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 150.65%. The company had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

