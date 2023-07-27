argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $575.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $545.00 to $575.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on argenx from $446.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Societe Generale began coverage on argenx in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on argenx from $505.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $520.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $409.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.02. argenx has a 52 week low of $333.07 and a 52 week high of $550.76.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that argenx will post -5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of argenx by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of argenx by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of argenx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of argenx by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

