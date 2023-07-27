Airbnb (ABNB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Airbnb has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Airbnb to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $150.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $150.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

A number of brokerages have commented on ABNB. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.16.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,077,045 shares of company stock worth $260,641,637. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $332,438,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $173,967,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 727,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,484,000 after purchasing an additional 588,320 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,477,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,145,000 after purchasing an additional 557,652 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $26,926,000. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

